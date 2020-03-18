Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE OMC opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

