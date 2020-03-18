Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.