Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

