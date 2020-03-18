Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

