Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

