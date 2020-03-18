Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

