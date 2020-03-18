Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

