Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,510,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 573,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.