Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.