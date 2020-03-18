Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

