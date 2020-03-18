Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.