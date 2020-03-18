Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,416,220. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

