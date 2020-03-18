Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

