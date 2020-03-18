Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 445 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

