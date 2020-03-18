Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NOAH opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.78. Noah has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $57.63.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.
