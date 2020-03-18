Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NOAH opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.78. Noah has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 93.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5,369.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 59.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

