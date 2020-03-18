NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Releases Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 8,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $149,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 229,169 shares of company stock worth $4,009,213.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

