NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXT. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,631.50 ($87.23).

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,276 ($56.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,374.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,541.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

