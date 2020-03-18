Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of NXST opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

