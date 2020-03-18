Newton (NEW) Market Cap Reaches $7.47 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Newton has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02208264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00194093 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

