New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 533,637 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,657 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

