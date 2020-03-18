NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

