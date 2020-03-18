Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Down 12.8% on Insider Selling

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price was down 12.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $14.47, approximately 2,080,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,306,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

