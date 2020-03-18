Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 866,400 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE NGVC opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

