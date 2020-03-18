National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.25.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$46.11 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$44.61 and a 1-year high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.96.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$726,950. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,616,370.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.78%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

