Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nasdaq by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NDAQ stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

