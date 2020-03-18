Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS) Director Bernhard Zinkhofer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS) Director Bernhard Zinkhofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,271 shares in the company, valued at C$149,996.91.

Shares of Nanotech Security stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Nanotech Security Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nanotech Security Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Nanotech Security from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

