Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 54.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00006241 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $12.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.03424222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00777667 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000543 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex, WEX, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bitsane and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

