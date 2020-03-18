NAGA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $201.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $631,026.35 and $201.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.04169153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

