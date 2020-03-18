Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.