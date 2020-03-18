Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

Shares of MSCI opened at $257.60 on Wednesday. Msci has a 1 year low of $189.68 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.63 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

