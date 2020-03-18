Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 691,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 462,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.70. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

