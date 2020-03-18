Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,960.45 ($25.79).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,906.50 ($25.08) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,090.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,032.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 40.14. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

