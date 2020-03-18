Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

