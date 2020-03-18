Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Earnings Results

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mongodb updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.22 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.4–1.23 EPS.

Mongodb stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.82. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.