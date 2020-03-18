Monero (XMR) Price Down 36.1% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Monero has a market capitalization of $608.65 million and approximately $126.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.80 or 0.00676019 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinroom, BitBay and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,487,490 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Tux Exchange, Binance, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Braziliex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Ovis, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Coindeal, DragonEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, Coinut, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bitbns, Liquid, Nanex, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Bitfinex, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Mercatox, Livecoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

