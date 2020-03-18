Monero Classic Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $686.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00006203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00676019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,266,300 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

