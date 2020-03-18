Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Down 11.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price traded down 11.5% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $85.43, 1,331,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 858,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,286,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

