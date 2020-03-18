Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Model N traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 34195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $355,073 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Model N by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 213,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $603.68 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

