Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

