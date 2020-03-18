Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.76% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

