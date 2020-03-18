Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

