Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

