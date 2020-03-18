Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

