Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,004 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.