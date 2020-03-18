Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

