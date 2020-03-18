Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.