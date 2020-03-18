Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

