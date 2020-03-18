Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

NYSE WST opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

