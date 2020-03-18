Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

