Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 80.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

